2022 Honda Pilot

22,974 KM

Details Description Features

$54,980

+ tax & licensing
$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2022 Honda Pilot

2022 Honda Pilot

TOURING | 8 PASS | DVD | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER

2022 Honda Pilot

TOURING | 8 PASS | DVD | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

22,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906467
  • Stock #: K9553
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H93NB501299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,974 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Pilot-2022-id9611987.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $56
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - MEMORY SEATS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - DVD PLAYER - REAR VIEW CAMERA - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

