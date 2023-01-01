$54,980+ tax & licensing
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
TOURING | 8 PASS | DVD | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
22,974KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906467
- Stock #: K9553
- VIN: 5FNYF6H93NB501299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,974 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $56
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - MEMORY SEATS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - DVD PLAYER - REAR VIEW CAMERA - MUCH MORE!!
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9