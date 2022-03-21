Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 International 3000

7,500 KM

Details Description Features

$114,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2022 International 3000

2022 International 3000

IC CORPORATION 3000 CE- SCHOOL BUS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 International 3000

IC CORPORATION 3000 CE- SCHOOL BUS

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8664871
  • Stock #: 5154
  • VIN: 4drbuc8p6nb114902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour yallow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 36
  • Stock # 5154
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2022 International 3...
 7,500 KM
$114,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 XLT-...
 20,181 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 125,809 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory