Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p><span>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p><span>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p><span>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p><span>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p><span>Price shown excludes</span><span> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p><span>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p><span>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p><span>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p><span>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p><strong><span>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>Or Email at:</span></strong><span><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724772433564_5628031156046812 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2022 Jeep Gladiator

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 4x4- full loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 4x4- full loaded

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,000KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG1NL153909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
517.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Granite Crystal Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4- full loaded for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4- full loaded 32,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr Wgn Sportback LS Auto for sale in Oakville, ON
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr Wgn Sportback LS Auto 219,827 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 19,986 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator