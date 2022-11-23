$69,980+ tax & licensing
$69,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2022 Kia EV6
2022 Kia EV6
AWD Long Range w-GT-Line Pkg 1
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$69,980
+ taxes & licensing
6,989KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385570
- Stock #: K9316A
- VIN: KNDC4DLCXN5078388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - LONG RANGE BATTERY - HIGHWAY DRIVING ASSIST 2 - SURROUND VIEW CAMERA - BLIND VIEW MONITOR - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEAT PUMP MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Ow...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9