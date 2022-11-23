Menu
2022 Kia EV6

6,989 KM

Details

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w-GT-Line Pkg 1

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w-GT-Line Pkg 1

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

6,989KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9385570
  Stock #: K9316A
  VIN: KNDC4DLCXN5078388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,989 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-EV6-2022-id9277602.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - LONG RANGE BATTERY - HIGHWAY DRIVING ASSIST 2 - SURROUND VIEW CAMERA - BLIND VIEW MONITOR - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEAT PUMP MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Ow...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

