2022 Kia EV6

1,500 KM

$73,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

GT-LINE PKG1 | LONG RANGE | 360 CAMERA | HTD SEATS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

1,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466278
  • Stock #: K9424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,500 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-EV6-2022-id9326166.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $75
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! 3M FLIM & TINT INCLUDED KEY FEATURES: - GT LINE 1 PACKAGE - SMART TAILGATE - 360 CAMERA - BLIND VIEW MONITOR - HIGHWAY DRIVING ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE ASSIST - POWER DRIVER & PASS...

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

