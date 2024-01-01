$23,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX IVT | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS
2022 Kia Forte
EX IVT | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,257 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Blind Spot Detection System ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) ? Rear Cross Traffic Alert ? Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) (Car/Ped) ? Lane Keep Assist ? Lane follow assist (LFA) Heated Steering Wheel ? Rear Climate Vents ? Rear Center Armrest w/cupholder ? Satin Chrome Interior DR Handles ? Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ? Interior Hydrographic Dash ? Wireless Cell Charger ? Rear USB charger ? 6 Speakers ? 8? Display Audio ? Android Auto / Apple CarPlay ? Rear-view camera w/dynamic parking guidance ? Bluetooth much more!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte-2022-id10723129.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lockwood Kia
Lockwood Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-847-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-1511