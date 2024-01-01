Menu
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Blind Spot Detection System ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) ? Rear Cross Traffic Alert ? Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) (Car/Ped) ? Lane Keep Assist ? Lane follow assist (LFA) Heated Steering Wheel ? Rear Climate Vents ? Rear Center Armrest w/cupholder ? Satin Chrome Interior DR Handles ? Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ? Interior Hydrographic Dash ? Wireless Cell Charger ? Rear USB charger ? 6 Speakers ? 8? Display Audio ? Android Auto / Apple CarPlay ? Rear-view camera w/dynamic parking guidance ? Bluetooth much more!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120,000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2,000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)

2022 Kia Forte

30,257 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX IVT | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS

2022 Kia Forte

EX IVT | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

30,257KM
Used
VIN 3KPF34AD8NE442825

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,257 KM

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Blind Spot Detection System ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) ? Rear Cross Traffic Alert ? Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) (Car/Ped) ? Lane Keep Assist ? Lane follow assist (LFA) Heated Steering Wheel ? Rear Climate Vents ? Rear Center Armrest w/cupholder ? Satin Chrome Interior DR Handles ? Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ? Interior Hydrographic Dash ? Wireless Cell Charger ? Rear USB charger ? 6 Speakers ? 8? Display Audio ? Android Auto / Apple CarPlay ? Rear-view camera w/dynamic parking guidance ? Bluetooth much more!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte-2022-id10723129.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $25

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2022 Kia Forte