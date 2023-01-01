2022 Kia Seltos

$35,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 9 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10203657

10203657 Stock #: K9640

K9640 VIN: KNDETCA2XN7293077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,983 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $37 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - 1.6 TURBO - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - KIA CONNECT - REAR HEATED SEATS...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.