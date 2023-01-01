$35,980+ tax & licensing
$35,980
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo | NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
18,983KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10203657
- Stock #: K9640
- VIN: KNDETCA2XN7293077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $37
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - 1.6 TURBO - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - KIA CONNECT - REAR HEATED SEATS...
