$49,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
Plug-In Hybrid SX
2022 Kia Sorento
Plug-In Hybrid SX
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
52,290KM
Used
VIN KNDRMDLH9N5068263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,290 KM
Vehicle Description
SX AWD w/Grey Interior
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
rear air
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Head up display
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
