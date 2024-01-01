Menu
SX AWD w/Grey Interior

2022 Kia Sorento

52,290 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento

Plug-In Hybrid SX

2022 Kia Sorento

Plug-In Hybrid SX

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

52,290KM
Used
VIN KNDRMDLH9N5068263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,290 KM

Vehicle Description

SX AWD w/Grey Interior

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Head up display
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2022 Kia Sorento