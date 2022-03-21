Menu
2022 Kia Sportage

5,626 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Kia Sportage

2022 Kia Sportage

LX AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER

2022 Kia Sportage

LX AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973586
  • Stock #: 3166
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC3N7947397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,626 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD, LOW KM ONLY 5626 KM , NO ACCIDENT 5dr SUV, FACTORY WARRANTY ,SAFETY ,BLUETOOTH , BACK UP CAMERA, LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEEL

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sQ307fD/ar+1VPN8F99Dn8e1R93nOjCO

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

