905-337-9339
2022 Kia Sportage
LX AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8973586
- Stock #: 3166
- VIN: KNDPMCAC3N7947397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,626 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD, LOW KM ONLY 5626 KM , NO ACCIDENT 5dr SUV, FACTORY WARRANTY ,SAFETY ,BLUETOOTH , BACK UP CAMERA, LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEEL
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sQ307fD/ar+1VPN8F99Dn8e1R93nOjCO
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
