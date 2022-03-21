Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Stinger

17,239 KM

Details Description Features

$59,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Stinger

2022 Kia Stinger

GT ELITE | SUEDE PKG | ROOF | NAV | HEADS UP | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Stinger

GT ELITE | SUEDE PKG | ROOF | NAV | HEADS UP | AWD

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

  1. 8946052
  2. 8946052
  3. 8946052
  4. 8946052
  5. 8946052
  6. 8946052
  7. 8946052
  8. 8946052
  9. 8946052
  10. 8946052
  11. 8946052
  12. 8946052
  13. 8946052
  14. 8946052
Contact Seller

$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

17,239KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8946052
  • Stock #: K9219
  • VIN: KNAE55LC2N6102623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9219
  • Mileage 17,239 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Stinger-2022-id9015753.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $61
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! SUEDE PKG! KEY FEATURES: - SUEDE SEATS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLIND SPOT VIEW MONITOR - 360 CAMERA - RED SEAT BELTS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2021 Kia Telluride S...
 28,156 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte5 GT |...
 11,550 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Stinger GT ...
 17,239 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory