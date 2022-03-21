$59,980+ tax & licensing
$59,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2022 Kia Stinger
GT ELITE | SUEDE PKG | ROOF | NAV | HEADS UP | AWD
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
17,239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8946052
- Stock #: K9219
- VIN: KNAE55LC2N6102623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $61
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! SUEDE PKG! KEY FEATURES: - SUEDE SEATS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - BLIND SPOT VIEW MONITOR - 360 CAMERA - RED SEAT BELTS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financin...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
