$58,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2022 Kia Telluride
2022 Kia Telluride
Nightsky AWD | DUAL ROOF | LEAHTER | NAV | 1 OWNER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$58,980
+ taxes & licensing
24,534KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10203654
- Stock #: K9636
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC8NG262419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $60
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - DUAL PANO ROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - HARMON / KARDON PREM SOUND - HEADS UP DISPLAY - SELF LEVELING REAR SUSPENSION - 2ND ROW HEATED SEA...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9