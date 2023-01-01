Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Telluride

24,534 KM

Details Description Features

$58,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD | DUAL ROOF | LEAHTER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD | DUAL ROOF | LEAHTER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10203654
  • Stock #: K9636
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC8NG262419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,534 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Telluride-2022-id9803284.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $60
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - DUAL PANO ROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - HARMON / KARDON PREM SOUND - HEADS UP DISPLAY - SELF LEVELING REAR SUSPENSION - 2ND ROW HEATED SEA...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 126,950 KM
$40,980 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Expedition...
 62,540 KM
$62,980 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 37,795 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory