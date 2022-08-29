Menu
2022 Kia Telluride

10,998 KM

Details Description Features

$61,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

10,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9171676
  • Stock #: K9329
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC3NG300025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,998 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Telluride-2022-id9152387.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - HEATED + COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing availab...

