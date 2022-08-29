2022 Kia Telluride

$61,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 9 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9171676

9171676 Stock #: K9329

K9329 VIN: 5XYP5DHC3NG300025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,998 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2 ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30 000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - HEATED + COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing availab...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.