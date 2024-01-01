Menu
2022 Lincoln Aviator

10,996 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XCXNGL12619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6482
  • Mileage 10,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 4,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 59,350 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 6,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Lincoln Aviator