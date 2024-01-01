$52,384+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$52,384
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,482KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY7NNL00227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,482 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L V6, Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive suspension, Auto Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Cabin Particulate & Odor Filter, Elements Package Plus, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward/Side/Rear Parking Sensors, Head-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated VisioBlade Wipers, Illumination Package, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Memory seat, Overhead console, Phone As A Key, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Brake Assist.
Black 2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2022 Lincoln Aviator