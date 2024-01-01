Menu
3.0L V6, Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive suspension, Auto Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Cabin Particulate & Odor Filter, Elements Package Plus, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward/Side/Rear Parking Sensors, Head-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated VisioBlade Wipers, Illumination Package, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Memory seat, Overhead console, Phone As A Key, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Brake Assist.<br><br>Black 2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD

2022 Lincoln Aviator

72,482 KM

$52,384

+ tax & licensing
Grand Touring

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY7NNL00227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

