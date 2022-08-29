Menu
2022 Lincoln Aviator

6,136 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Lincoln Aviator

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

6,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304240
  • Stock #: P6442
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC5NGL14665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

