2022 Lincoln Corsair

6,987 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2DHXNUL18559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
