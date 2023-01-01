$54,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
8,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8KP7NBL24220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3T1135A
- Mileage 8,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Lincoln Nautilus