2022 Lincoln Navigator

21,588 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13068448

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
21,588KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LT1NEL10454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7274
  • Mileage 21,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2022 Lincoln Navigator