2022 Lincoln Navigator

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<p> </p> <h4>LINCOLN SELECT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED</h4> <p><strong>Special Financing Available:</strong> Take advantage of exclusive low finance rates OAC*, significantly lower than standard pre-owned rates!</p> <p>Backed by the stringent Lincoln Select standards, which include a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians. Plus, this vehicle includes our exclusive <strong>AutoIQ Platinum Standard</strong></p> <p> <strong>Lincoln Select Certified Benefits include:</strong><br> - 172-Point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians<br> - 6-month / 10,000-kilometre* Extended Service Plan **<br> - 10,000 Lincoln Rewards Points (Can be used toward scheduled maintenance visits or other rewards**)<br> - 24-hour Roadside Assistance<br> - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br> - Complimentary full tank of fuel </p> <p> <strong>AutoIQ Platinum Standard:</strong><br> - 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br> - Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM<br> - 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br> - 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br> - 7 Day Money Back Guarantee***<br> - Market Value Report provided<br> - Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)<br> - Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!<br> - Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo<br> - Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels<br> - Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer </p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p> As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford Mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models) </p>

2022 Lincoln Navigator

103,765 KM

Details Description Features

$62,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14531901

2022 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,765KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3LT6NEL07636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # OFLP7459
  • Mileage 103,765 KM

Vehicle Description



LINCOLN SELECT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Special Financing Available: Take advantage of exclusive low finance rates OAC*, significantly lower than standard pre-owned rates!



Backed by the stringent Lincoln Select standards, which include a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians. Plus, this vehicle includes our exclusive AutoIQ Platinum Standard




Lincoln Select Certified Benefits include:

- 172-Point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians

- 6-month / 10,000-kilometre* Extended Service Plan **

- 10,000 Lincoln Rewards Points (Can be used toward scheduled maintenance visits or other rewards**)

- 24-hour Roadside Assistance

- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Complimentary full tank of fuel




AutoIQ Platinum Standard:

- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

- Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

- 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

- 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee***

- Market Value Report provided

- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

- Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

- Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo

- Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.




As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford Mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 103,765 KM $62,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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$62,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Lincoln Navigator