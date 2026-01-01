$50,890+ taxes & licensing
2022 Maserati Levante
GT REDINT|NAVI|PANO|SOFTCLOSE|360CAM
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$50,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,404 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2022 Maserati Levante Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate, Paddle Shifters, Keyless Entry, Soft Close Doors, Park Assist, Active Blindspot Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto & More!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
905-334-3596