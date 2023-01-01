Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

52,000 KM

Details Description

$65,888

+ tax & licensing
Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

AMG GLC43

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9992360
  • Stock #: 1061
  • VIN: W1N0G6EB7NV361494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1061
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes Benz GLC 43 AMG, night package, black on black, accident free!!!

Car is Loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Lane Keep Assist, AMG Optics, AMG Night Package, Active Park Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Ambient Lighting, Smart Phone Integration, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay.


Brothers Deals on Wheels

1-345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

