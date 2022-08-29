$71,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Polestar 2
LONG RANGE AWD PILOT PACKAGE, NEW!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$71,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9148747
- Stock #: 1-22-225
- VIN: LPSED3KA8NL083550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 682 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE LOVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES AND SIZES - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM IN OAKVILLE TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight on a Charcoal Embossed Textile interior with 3D Etched Deco, this all electric hatchback comes equipped with the Pilot Package, original charging equipment, as well as the following options:
- Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD): up to 400 km of range and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds
- Frameless Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Infotainment Powered by Android including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google PlayStore
- Polestar App and Digital Key
- PILOT Package: Pixel LED Headlights, Light Sequences, LED Front Fog Lights with Cornering Lights, 360 Degree Camera, Driver Assistance with Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Stop Assist, Blind Spot Information System, Rear Collision Warning, Automatic Dimming Exterior Mirrors and Park Assist
This brand new 2022 Polestar 2 is being sold CarFax verified and safety certified.
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture vehicle warranty (4 years / 80,000 km), battery warranty (8 years / 160,000 km), and corrosion warranty (12 years). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
