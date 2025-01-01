2022 RAM 1500

Menu
<p><strong>Powerful and Loaded: 2022 Dodge Ram Sport</strong></p><p>Take your driving experience to the next level with this <strong>2022 Dodge Ram Sport</strong>—fully loaded, custom detailed, and with just 31,200 km! This truck offers unmatched power, cutting-edge technology, and a bold look that’s guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.</p><p><strong>Why This 2022 Dodge Ram Sport is a Must-Have:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Fully Loaded Luxury</strong>: Enjoy premium leather seating, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and dual-zone climate control for year-round comfort.</li><li><strong>Top-Tier Technology</strong>: Features a massive 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Unmatched Power</strong>: Powered by a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine for thrilling performance, paired with smooth 4x4 capability to handle any terrain.</li><li><strong>Custom Decals</strong>: Unique custom decals give this Ram Sport an exclusive, head-turning appearance.</li><li><strong>Practical Capability</strong>: Equipped with a multifunction tailgate, spray-in bed liner, towing package, and a spacious crew cab for all your work or adventure needs.</li><li><strong>Very Low Mileage</strong>: With only 31,200 km, this truck is barely broken in and ready for countless miles of dependable performance.</li></ul><p>Perfect for work, play, or showing off on the road, the 2022 Dodge Ram Sport is a truck that truly does it all—with style to spare.</p><p><strong>Don’t miss out on this fully loaded and custom-detailed beauty! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and luxury for yourself!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 RAM 1500

31,280 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

12103537

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c6srfvt6nn480096

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 31,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2022 RAM 1500