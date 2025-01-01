$47,990+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 31,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Powerful and Loaded: 2022 Dodge Ram Sport
Take your driving experience to the next level with this 2022 Dodge Ram Sport—fully loaded, custom detailed, and with just 31,200 km! This truck offers unmatched power, cutting-edge technology, and a bold look that’s guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.
Why This 2022 Dodge Ram Sport is a Must-Have:
- Fully Loaded Luxury: Enjoy premium leather seating, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and dual-zone climate control for year-round comfort.
- Top-Tier Technology: Features a massive 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a premium sound system.
- Unmatched Power: Powered by a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine for thrilling performance, paired with smooth 4x4 capability to handle any terrain.
- Custom Decals: Unique custom decals give this Ram Sport an exclusive, head-turning appearance.
- Practical Capability: Equipped with a multifunction tailgate, spray-in bed liner, towing package, and a spacious crew cab for all your work or adventure needs.
- Very Low Mileage: With only 31,200 km, this truck is barely broken in and ready for countless miles of dependable performance.
Perfect for work, play, or showing off on the road, the 2022 Dodge Ram Sport is a truck that truly does it all—with style to spare.
Don’t miss out on this fully loaded and custom-detailed beauty! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and luxury for yourself!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330