2022 RAM 1500

45,454 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Limited

12595462

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT8NN409641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

