2022 RAM Cargo Van

27,827 KM

Details Description Features

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

ProMaster

Location

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,827KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634295
  • Stock #: L03371
  • VIN: 3C6LRVCG0NE139477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # L03371
  • Mileage 27,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition, CLEAN CARFAX, MARKET PRICED safetied 2022 Ram Promaster 2500 136 inch wheelbase HIGH ROOF equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Additional Equipment: metal partition installedExterior: WhiteInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Buy From Home Available

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

