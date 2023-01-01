Menu
2022 Subaru Forester

857 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

2022 Subaru Forester

2022 Subaru Forester

WILDERNESS

2022 Subaru Forester

WILDERNESS

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646930
  • Stock #: P6566
  • VIN: JF2SKELCXNH484288

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 857 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
