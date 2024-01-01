Menu
Account
Sign In
Limited Time Offer – Financing at 7.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available<br /><br />** NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA / PANORAMIC ROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / SMART KEY / More ...<br /><br /><br />WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY<br /><br />This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins<br /><br />Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 7.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.<br /><br />We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.<br /><br />We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.<br /><br />Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.<br /><br />At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.<br /><br />Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness<br />www.rogersmotors.ca<br /> <br /> <br />

2022 Tesla Model 3

40,000 KM

Details Description

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 10957118
  2. 10957118
  3. 10957118
  4. 10957118
  5. 10957118
  6. 10957118
  7. 10957118
  8. 10957118
  9. 10957118
  10. 10957118
  11. 10957118
  12. 10957118
  13. 10957118
  14. 10957118
  15. 10957118
  16. 10957118
  17. 10957118
  18. 10957118
  19. 10957118
  20. 10957118
  21. 10957118
  22. 10957118
  23. 10957118
  24. 10957118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1NF118101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer – Financing at 7.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available

** NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA / PANORAMIC ROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / SMART KEY / More ...


WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins

Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 7.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.

We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.

We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.

Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.

At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness
www.rogersmotors.ca
 
 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM - BLINDSPOT for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai S AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM - BLINDSPOT 46,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES 93,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 40,000 KM $45,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roger's Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3