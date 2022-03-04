Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

393 KM

Details Description

$82,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$82,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8470830
  2. 8470830
  3. 8470830
  4. 8470830
  5. 8470830
  6. 8470830
  7. 8470830
  8. 8470830
  9. 8470830
  10. 8470830
  11. 8470830
  12. 8470830
  13. 8470830
  14. 8470830
  15. 8470830
  16. 8470830
  17. 8470830
  18. 8470830
  19. 8470830
  20. 8470830
  21. 8470830
  22. 8470830
  23. 8470830
  24. 8470830
  25. 8470830
  26. 8470830
  27. 8470830
  28. 8470830
  29. 8470830
  30. 8470830
  31. 8470830
  32. 8470830
  33. 8470830
  34. 8470830
  35. 8470830
  36. 8470830
  37. 8470830
  38. 8470830
  39. 8470830
  40. 8470830
  41. 8470830
Contact Seller

$82,700

+ taxes & licensing

393KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470830
  • Stock #: 1-22-060
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1NF183271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 393 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Red Multi Coat on an all Black Premium interior and is equipped with the 19-inch Sport Wheels! Comes with original chargers and adapter, as well as the following options:

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:

PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium White Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones

- HEATED STEERING WHEEL!


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- 19 inch Tesla Sport Wheels


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2021 Tesla Model Y S...
 34,500 KM
$82,700 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 24,263 KM
$97,700 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 136,215 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory