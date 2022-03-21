Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

53 KM

Details Description

$87,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW!!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8904727
  2. 8904727
  3. 8904727
  4. 8904727
  5. 8904727
  6. 8904727
  7. 8904727
  8. 8904727
  9. 8904727
  10. 8904727
  11. 8904727
  12. 8904727
  13. 8904727
  14. 8904727
  15. 8904727
  16. 8904727
  17. 8904727
  18. 8904727
  19. 8904727
  20. 8904727
  21. 8904727
  22. 8904727
  23. 8904727
  24. 8904727
  25. 8904727
  26. 8904727
  27. 8904727
  28. 8904727
  29. 8904727
  30. 8904727
  31. 8904727
  32. 8904727
  33. 8904727
  34. 8904727
Contact Seller

$87,400

+ taxes & licensing

53KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8904727
  • Stock #: 1-22-176
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1NF205575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an All Black Premium interior and is equipped with the 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels.

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium White Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones

- HEATED STEERING WHEEL!


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels

Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.79% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 5,264 KM
$102,700 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 53 KM
$87,400 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model X L...
 61 KM
$189,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory