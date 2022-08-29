$83,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$83,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2022 Tesla Model 3
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD | AUTO PILOT | NEW CONDITION |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$83,980
+ taxes & licensing
16KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9051532
- Stock #: K9256
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3NF338788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # K9256
- Mileage 16 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $85
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9