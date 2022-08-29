Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

16 KM

$83,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

LONG RANGE AWD | AUTO PILOT | NEW CONDITION |

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

16KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9051532
  • Stock #: K9256
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3NF338788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Tesla-Model_3-2022-id9077643.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $85
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES:

Email Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

