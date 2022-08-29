2022 Tesla Model 3

$68,950 + taxes & licensing 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9112441

9112441 Stock #: 1-22-223X

1-22-223X VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF357077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.