2022 Tesla Model 3
REAR WHEEL DRIVE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
- Listing ID: 9473178
- Stock #: 1-23-002
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7NF314159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,821 KM
Vehicle Description
* THIS BEAUTIFUL 2022 MODEL 3 IS READY FOR A NEW HOME - OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a Black Premium Interior, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options:
PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats
- Premium seat material and trim
- Upgraded audio immersive sound
- Standard maps & navigation
- LED fog lamps
- Center console with storage, 4 USB Type-C ports and docking with wireless charging for 2 smartphones
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth
- Custom driver profiles
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road
- Autosteer
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- WiFi Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!
The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 423 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?
This like new, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.
