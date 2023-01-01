2022 Tesla Model 3

$53,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637291

9637291 Stock #: 1-23-022

1-23-022 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9NF348023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 302 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.