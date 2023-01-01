Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

34,900 KM

Details Description

$66,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9840419
  2. 9840419
  3. 9840419
  4. 9840419
  5. 9840419
  6. 9840419
  7. 9840419
  8. 9840419
  9. 9840419
  10. 9840419
  11. 9840419
  12. 9840419
  13. 9840419
  14. 9840419
  15. 9840419
  16. 9840419
  17. 9840419
  18. 9840419
  19. 9840419
  20. 9840419
  21. 9840419
  22. 9840419
  23. 9840419
  24. 9840419
  25. 9840419
  26. 9840419
  27. 9840419
  28. 9840419
  29. 9840419
  30. 9840419
  31. 9840419
  32. 9840419
  33. 9840419
  34. 9840419
  35. 9840419
  36. 9840419
  37. 9840419
  38. 9840419
  39. 9840419
  40. 9840419
  41. 9840419
  42. 9840419
Contact Seller

$66,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840419
  • Stock #: 1-23-060
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3NF102988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,900 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER PERFORMANCE MODELS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
This Performance Tesla Model 3 is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat and is paired with a Black and White Premium Interior. For the discerning individual seeking the thrill of a performance sedan and the comfort of a daily driver, look no further!

May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:

- 20 inch Tesla Uberturbine Wheels
- Pirelli tires
- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers
- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler
- Performance badging
- Factory lowered suspension
- Aluminum Alloy pedals
- Increased top speed of 250km/h


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Premium white trim throughout cabin
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones
- Heated Steering Wheel


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
- TRACK MODE!


Skip the line to get your Performance Model 3 and purchase this one of a kind vehicle which is available for immediate delivery!

With a 483 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.79% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2017 Tesla Model X 9...
 98,731 KM
$72,700 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 S...
 5,000 KM
$51,950 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 7...
 142,039 KM
$58,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory