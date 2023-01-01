$66,700+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!
Location
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
34,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840419
- Stock #: 1-23-060
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3NF102988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This Performance Tesla Model 3 is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat and is paired with a Black and White Premium Interior. For the discerning individual seeking the thrill of a performance sedan and the comfort of a daily driver, look no further!
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!
This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:
PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:
- 20 inch Tesla Uberturbine Wheels
- Pirelli tires
- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers
- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler
- Performance badging
- Factory lowered suspension
- Aluminum Alloy pedals
- Increased top speed of 250km/h
PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Premium white trim throughout cabin
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones
- Heated Steering Wheel
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
- TRACK MODE!
Skip the line to get your Performance Model 3 and purchase this one of a kind vehicle which is available for immediate delivery!
With a 483 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.
Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.79% OAC.
Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!
* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
