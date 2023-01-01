$88,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-893-1342
2022 Tesla Model S
Long Range
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$88,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10557873
- Stock #: 1160
- VIN: 5YJSA1E57NF485536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model S Long Range, Blue on Black, Accident Free!!!
The vehicle is loaded with 21 Inch Wheels, Full Self Driving Visualization Preview, Night Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Ventilated and Heated Seats and Many More!!!
Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!
Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.