2022 Tesla Model S

24,000 KM

Details Description

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Long Range

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557873
  • Stock #: 1160
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E57NF485536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model S Long Range, Blue on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with 21 Inch Wheels, Full Self Driving Visualization Preview, Night Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Ventilated and Heated Seats and Many More!!!


Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-893-1342

