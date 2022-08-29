Menu
2022 Tesla Model S

12,379 KM

Details

$144,400

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT, YOKE STEERING!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

12,379KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9186640
  Stock #: 1-22-231
  VIN: 5YJSA1E56NF467917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,379 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR TRANSPORT NEEDS -  WE ALSO HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

AS OF SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022, THE FEDERAL LUXURY TAX IS APPLICABLE TO PURCHASES OF NEW VEHICLES PRICED OVER $100,000.00. THIS SPECIFIC UNIT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO BE EXEMPT FROM THIS NEW FEDERAL LUXURY TAX. SAVE MONEY AND GET INTO THIS ALL ELECTRIC SEDAN TODAY!

Finished in Solid Black on a Black and White Premium Interior AND THE ICONIC YOKE STEERING, the all new 2022 Model S is finally here and it comes equipped with the following options:

- Tesla All-Wheel Drive; Front and Rear Motors enable performance, traction, and torque in all conditions

- Basic Autopilot; Adaptive Cruise and Autosteer, with a suite of safety features (emergency braking, collision warning, blind spot monitoring)

- Sentry Mode for increased security 

- Adaptive Suspension; adjustment of ride height, damping and rebound for exceptional ride quality and performance

- Three Displays for the first time ever; 17 inch center display, 12.3 inch drivers display, and 8 inch second row display

- Tri-Zone Climate Control

- 22-Speaker Audio System with active noise cancelling

- Full Glass Roof

- Heated seats (with ventilation for front seats), heated steering and heated windshield

- 19-inch Tesla Tempest Wheels

The Long Range Model S averages 652 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down for 96 months at 7.79% OAC.

Balance of Tesla Comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) and Tesla Battery and Drive Unit Limited warranty (8 years / 240,000 km).

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

