2022 Tesla Model X

16 KM

Details Description Features

$189,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, 5 SEATER, BRAND NEW!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

16KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8526671
  Stock #: 1-22-075
  VIN: 7SAXCDE59NF339109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

* THIS TOP OF THE LINE TESLA MODEL X PLAID IS READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR TRANSPORT NEEDS - WE ALSO HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Solid Black on a Black and White Premium Interior with Walnut Decor AND THE ICONIC YOKE STEERING, the all new 2022 Model X LONG RANGE is finally here and it comes equipped with the following options:

- Tesla All-Wheel Drive; Independent Front and Rear Motors for improved performance and responsiveness

- Basic Autopilot; Adaptive Cruise and Autosteer, with a suite of safety features (emergency braking, collision warning, blind spot monitoring)

- Sentry Mode for increased security 

- Adaptive Suspension; adjustment of ride height, damping and rebound for exceptional ride quality and performance

- Panoramic Windshield

- Five Seater Interior

- Three Displays for the first time ever; 17 inch center display, 12.3 inch drivers display, and 8 inch second row display

- YOKE Steering - no stalks, no shifting

- 22 Speaker Audio with Active Noise Cancellation

- Tri-Zone Climate Control

- 22-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels

The Model X Long Range ranges from 529 - 565 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h, as well as a 0-100 km time of 3.9 seconds! Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of Tesla comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of Tesla battery warranty (8 years / 240,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

