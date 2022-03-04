2022 Tesla Model X

$184,950 + taxes & licensing 4 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8635583

8635583 Stock #: 1-22-114

1-22-114 VIN: 7SAXCDE5XNF342391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 497 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.