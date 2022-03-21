$184,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2022 Tesla Model X
LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, 5 SEATER, BRAND NEW!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$184,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8732006
- Stock #: 1-22-139X
- VIN: 7SAXCDE54NF345206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black and an All Black Premium Interior with Ebony Decor AND THE ICONIC YOKE STEERING, the all new 2022 Model X LONG RANGE is finally here and it comes equipped with the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION PACKAGE:
- Customizable Height and Damping Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:
- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier
- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer
- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Streaming Internet Radio
- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 22-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels
- Center Console
The Long Range Model X averages 534 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The five-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as the ability for you to fold the rear seating flat as to maximize on storage capacity.
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Finance with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) as well as Tesla's battery warranty (8 yrs / 240,000 km). Extended warranty options available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.