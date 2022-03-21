2022 Tesla Model X

$189,950 + taxes & licensing 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8904724

8904724 Stock #: 1-22-173

1-22-173 VIN: 7SAXCBE52NF353499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.