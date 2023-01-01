Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

47,000 KM

Details Description

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151391
  • Stock #: 1094
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE4NF426831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y, Long Range, AWD, Grey on Black, Accident free!!!

Car is Loaded with Autopilot, Navigation, Camera, Panoramic Roof, Black Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Heated Mirrors and Many More!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels

1-345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

