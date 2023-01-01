$59,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-893-1342
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10151391
- Stock #: 1094
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE4NF426831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model Y, Long Range, AWD, Grey on Black, Accident free!!!
Car is Loaded with Autopilot, Navigation, Camera, Panoramic Roof, Black Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Heated Mirrors and Many More!!!
Brothers Deals on Wheels
1-345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.