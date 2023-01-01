2022 Tesla Model Y

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10636659

10636659 Stock #: RNF4026679

RNF4026679 VIN: 7SAYGDEE7NF402668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.