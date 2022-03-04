Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

100 KM

Details Description

$103,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$103,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, NEW, CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, NEW, CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8605331
  2. 8605331
  3. 8605331
  4. 8605331
  5. 8605331
  6. 8605331
  7. 8605331
  8. 8605331
  9. 8605331
  10. 8605331
  11. 8605331
  12. 8605331
  13. 8605331
  14. 8605331
  15. 8605331
  16. 8605331
  17. 8605331
  18. 8605331
  19. 8605331
  20. 8605331
  21. 8605331
  22. 8605331
  23. 8605331
  24. 8605331
  25. 8605331
  26. 8605331
  27. 8605331
  28. 8605331
  29. 8605331
  30. 8605331
  31. 8605331
  32. 8605331
  33. 8605331
  34. 8605331
  35. 8605331
  36. 8605331
  37. 8605331
  38. 8605331
  39. 8605331
  40. 8605331
  41. 8605331
  42. 8605331
  43. 8605331
Contact Seller

$103,950

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8605331
  • Stock #: 1-22-087
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE3NF433737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

* SKIP THE LINE AND GET BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE AMAZING MODEL Y TODAY - CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS - WE ARE ALWAYS GETTING MORE TESLAS IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This 2022 Model Y is finished in Black on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Can-Am H & H SP...
 10 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2021 Can-Am H & H SP...
 10 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2011 Porsche 911 CAR...
 25,949 KM
$89,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory