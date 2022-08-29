2022 Tesla Model Y

Listing ID: 9110248

9110248 Stock #: K9292

K9292 VIN: 7SAYGDEE2NF545557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $91 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN CARFAX KEY FEATURES: - AUTO PILOT - UPGRADED WHEELS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.