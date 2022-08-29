$89,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD | AUTO PILOT | NEW CONDITION |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$89,980
+ taxes & licensing
77KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9110248
- Stock #: K9292
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE2NF545557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $91
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN CARFAX KEY FEATURES: - AUTO PILOT - UPGRADED WHEELS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!
