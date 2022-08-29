Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

24,931 KM

Details Description

$89,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9225301
  2. 9225301
  3. 9225301
  4. 9225301
  5. 9225301
  6. 9225301
  7. 9225301
  8. 9225301
  9. 9225301
  10. 9225301
  11. 9225301
  12. 9225301
  13. 9225301
  14. 9225301
  15. 9225301
  16. 9225301
  17. 9225301
  18. 9225301
  19. 9225301
  20. 9225301
  21. 9225301
  22. 9225301
  23. 9225301
  24. 9225301
  25. 9225301
  26. 9225301
  27. 9225301
  28. 9225301
  29. 9225301
  30. 9225301
  31. 9225301
  32. 9225301
  33. 9225301
  34. 9225301
  35. 9225301
  36. 9225301
  37. 9225301
  38. 9225301
  39. 9225301
  40. 9225301
  41. 9225301
  42. 9225301
  43. 9225301
  44. 9225301
Contact Seller

$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

24,931KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9225301
  • Stock #: 1-22-230
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE0NF372198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,931 KM

Vehicle Description

* SKIP THE LINE AND GET BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE AMAZING MODEL Y TODAY - CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS - WE ARE ALWAYS GETTING MORE TESLAS IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This 2022 Model Y is finished in Solid Black on a Black and White Premium interior. This unmistakably all electric SUV is ready for a new home!

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!

This technological and engineering marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Three independently folding 2nd row seats

- Premium audio system (14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps and immersive sound)

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 20-inch Induction Wheels


With a 525 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add destination and doc fee, AC fee, HST, licensing and OMVIC.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km), as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 24,931 KM
$89,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 S...
 12,911 KM
$67,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S L...
 12,379 KM
$144,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory