2022 Tesla Model Y

$74,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 3 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9642442

9642442 Stock #: 1-23-017

1-23-017 VIN: 7SAYGDEF3NF436551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,389 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.