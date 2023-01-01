Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota 4Runner

15,611 KM

Details Description Features

$61,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRD Sport 4WD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRD Sport 4WD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 10099563
  2. 10099563
  3. 10099563
  4. 10099563
  5. 10099563
  6. 10099563
  7. 10099563
  8. 10099563
  9. 10099563
  10. 10099563
  11. 10099563
  12. 10099563
  13. 10099563
  14. 10099563
  15. 10099563
  16. 10099563
  17. 10099563
  18. 10099563
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,588

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099563
  • Stock #: 23379A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,611 KM

Vehicle Description

23379A

5-PASSENGER! MOONROOF! SIRIUSXM! LEATHER SEATS! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! NEW TIRES! NEW BRAKES! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Tonneau Cover

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ 5-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 4WD Magnetic Grey Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Ford Escape Tit...
 76,072 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 60,758 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atla...
 23,401 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory