$61,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2022 Toyota 4Runner
TRD Sport 4WD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,588
- Listing ID: 10099563
- Stock #: 23379A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,611 KM
Vehicle Description
5-PASSENGER! MOONROOF! SIRIUSXM! LEATHER SEATS! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! NEW TIRES! NEW BRAKES! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Tonneau Cover
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ 5-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 4WD Magnetic Grey Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
