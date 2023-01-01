Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

66,051 KM

Details Description Features

$30,119

+ tax & licensing
$30,119

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

LE Upgrade POWER MOONROOF | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,119

+ taxes & licensing

66,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099569
  • Stock #: LP3418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,051 KM

Vehicle Description

LP3418
->STORYBOOK

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

