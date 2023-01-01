$30,119+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE Upgrade POWER MOONROOF | ALLOY WHEELS
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,119
+ taxes & licensing
66,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10099569
- Stock #: LP3418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,051 KM
Vehicle Description
->STORYBOOK
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4