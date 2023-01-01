2022 Toyota Corolla

$28,588 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 1 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9836069

9836069 Stock #: AP4426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 2,170 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.