2022 Toyota Corolla

2,170 KM

Details

$28,588

+ tax & licensing
$28,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

L Manual LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

2022 Toyota Corolla

L Manual LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$28,588

+ taxes & licensing

2,170KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836069
  • Stock #: AP4426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,170 KM

Vehicle Description

AP4426

LOW KILOMETERS! 6-SPEED MANUAL! CLEAN CARFAX! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

✓ 6-Speed Manual Transmission
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C

✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2022 Toyota Corolla L Manual White

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

MP3 Player

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

