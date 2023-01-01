$28,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
L Manual LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
- Listing ID: 9836069
- Stock #: AP4426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,170 KM
Vehicle Description
AP4426
LOW KILOMETERS! 6-SPEED MANUAL! CLEAN CARFAX! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ 6-Speed Manual Transmission
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
2022 Toyota Corolla L Manual White
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
