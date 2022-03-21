Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

3,678 KM

Details Features

$65,088

+ tax & licensing
$65,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded!

2022 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded!

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,088

+ taxes & licensing

3,678KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811362
  • Stock #: LP7440
  • VIN: 5TDFZRBH4NS207440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,678 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

